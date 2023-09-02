NFC Notes: Joshua Dobbs, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hopes that K Jake Moody will be ready for Week 1, despite the team working out Tristan Vizcaino and Taylor Russolino before signing Matthew Wright to their practice squad.

“A lot better than it was a few days ago, because he had that strain,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s kicked here these last couple days, and he’s looked good doing it. We’re not pushing him too hard. I’m feeling optimistic he’ll be ready for Week 1, but if he’s not, we’re not going to jeopardize him and we’ll go with the practice squad kicker and make sure [Moody] is ready for Week 2.”

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the 49ers have just $800,000 left in available cap space.

Cardinals

Cardinals’ recently acquired QB Joshua Dobbs said he’s joining Arizona with a focus on earning their starting quarterback job.

“It’s a whirlwind,” said Dobbs, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “I put starting expectations on myself. I know the QB situation will play out however the coaches see fit. For me, I am ready to compete every day.”

Cardinals’ veteran TE Zach Ertz praised Dobbs’ intelligence and quick understanding of their offense.

“He’s smart,” Ertz said. “I think that’s well-noted. He’s an astronaut or whatever he is. He’s a guy that understands football. He’s got a really good grasp of this offense, so him coming into the huddle, calling the formations, calling the plays, has been seamless so far. And he throws a very catchable ball.”

Dobbs has a degree in aerospace engineering and completed two internships at NASA. The quarterback thinks his study habits help him play in the NFL.

“Playing quarterback is the most cerebral position of all of sports,” Dobbs said. “It definitely helps, especially study habits, processing information. It’s the ultimate problem-solver position. Each time you are tasked 40 seconds and defenses are throwing curveballs at you, and you have to get your team into the best play possible.” Rams Regarding Rams’ recently acquired OL Kevin Dotson, GM Les Snead said Dodson should help provide an anchor for their line. “And then obviously you turn on the tape, you play the Pittsburgh (Steelers), they’re a fun team to watch,” Snead said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s official site. “Their linemen play with an element of toughness, they like to run the ball, they like to go north and south. He’s a bigger player that helps in anchoring, especially in the pocket.” Dotson views himself as a strong run-blocker and a capable pass-blocker as well. “I feel like my strength is in run-blocking,” Dotson said. “I feel like I’m pretty good in pass (blocking) also. And I’m a real team player when it comes to it. Everybody on the Steelers, they’ll vouch for me knowing that I’m a good guy, so I just try to bring that energy here too.” Rams HC Sean McVay said he’s always admired Dotson. “I’ve always loved his game,” McVay said. “I think his toughness, his ability to be productive in both phases, both the run and the pass, his size, some of the ways that they played in Pittsburgh was something that made it a fun evaluation for us. He can play both the left and the right side. I thought he did a good job being able to play on the right side a little bit this preseason and he’s got a bunch of experience.” Field Yates notes Dotson’s restructured contract brought his cap figure down to $2.25 million from $2.743 million.