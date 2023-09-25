NFC Notes: Joshua Dobbs, Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs had a strong performance on Sunday, showing off both his accuracy and his running skills. He feels that his career is coming together after bouncing around and having limited opportunities with the Steelers, Browns, Titans, and Lions.

“It was a tremendous full-circle moment because it feels like yesterday, man, I was getting ready for my first start on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys,” Dobbs said, via ESPN. “So, yeah, it was a great full-circle moment and so it was good to take a moment to enjoy it. I mean, hopefully, one of many, but back to the drawing board tomorrow.”

Ra ms

Rams HC Sean McVay doesn’t think the production of WRs Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell is a negative reflection on Van Jefferson and expressed confidence in the receiver.

“We’re talking about two games here,” McVay said, via the team’s Youtube. “It’s crazy that because those two guys have done so well it means somebody else isn’t, but that’s not how football works. You’ve got 17 games that you’re guaranteed and so we’re fortunate to have three guys. I thought Benny Skow did a nice job. I thought Demarcus came in and did a good job. You get Cooper back. But the bottom line is this: We love Van Jefferson. He’s got a body of work. I’m not going to allow two games to dictate a certain feeling. I think we can help get him into the flow of games and I know he’s capable of playing at a high level. In some instances, that’s been reflective and in some instances, I know he can play better.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith and HC Pete Carroll both credited the fans for their win, as the Panthers committed an egregious amount of penalties that significantly contributed to their own downfall on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think the (12s), they got us a win today,” Smith said after the game, via NFL.com. “You can tell just from watching them out there. The offense, they can’t hear a thing. I think they had eight or 10 pre-snap penalties, and you can put that right on our crowd. I think we have the best fans in the world. Just tremendous the way they showed up for us today and always. They’re always here for us. We want to continue to give them things to get rowdy about because it makes it hard on the opposing offense. (The 12s were) real today, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

“One of the most obvious things that happened today was feeling the 12s,” Carroll added. “God, what a great impact they had on this game. These guys had eight false starts in this game, and that’s not us. We had nothing to do with that. They can’t get coordinated because of the noise. What a great factor. It felt like what it feels like to be here at Lumen. That was a thrill. Thrill for our young guys who hadn’t heard it like that hadn’t felt it like that, and they understand why we talk so much about them, why it’s such a factor and all that. Anyway, we got to give a lot of credit to our fans being part of this game, just like they’ve been in the past. That was really obvious today.” Carroll on S Jamal Adams : “Jamal is back. He’s ready to go.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

: “Jamal is back. He’s ready to go.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Carroll gave injury updates on other players, noting that CB Tariq Woolen, LT Charles Cross, CB Coby Bryant, and TE Will Dissly could return this week while LB Darrell Taylor is currently day to day. (Bob Condotta)