NFC Notes: Joshua Dobbs, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions LB Jack Campbell was fined $14,871 for a hit on a quarterback and CB Jerry Jacobs was fined $5,229 for unnecessary roughness.

Packers

Aside from LT David Bakhtiari, ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Packers would save $11.45 million in cap space for 2024 by making RB Aaron Jones a post-June 1 cut.

Vikings

Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs was seen practicing his snaps with C Garrett Bradbury ahead of their win over the Falcons. Dobbs shocked Bradbury in their first meeting by getting straight down to business after Minnesota acquired him in a trade.

“I’ve actually got some cadence questions for you when you’ve got some time,” Dobbs asked Bradbury when the pair first met, via The Athletic.

Dobbs’ science background is something he has put to good use when moving from team to team throughout his football career so far. After his performance on Sunday, the team realizes they may have a lot more to learn about their new quarterback.

“Defenses are giving me different problems, where you’re taking the assessment of data from film, and you have to assess those problems and solve them quickly to put your team in efficient situations,” Dobbs explained. “It’s like if you were taking AP Spanish all year and you showed up and on Wednesday somebody said you had an AP French exam on Sunday. Somebody is going to talk to you in Spanish and translate it to the French. That’s kinda what was going on out there.”

“I know he’s very, very smart,” Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said of his new quarterback. “But I can tell you that what he was able to do in five days time was as impressive of what I’ve seen a quarterback do to come here against that defense and find a way.”

“This may surprise you,” O’Connell replied when asked if he knew Dobbs was a native of Georgia. “But I just met him a few days ago and I didn’t even know that. You just gave me something to talk to our new quarterback about.”