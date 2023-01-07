NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Jared Goff, Lions, Rams, Cam Akers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said he’s been impressed by QB Justin Fields‘ resiliency and leadership throughout the season.

“I’m very impressed with his resiliency, with his grit and how he fights, how he works. He really is able to take a great play, like the great plays that he had this year and also a play that wasn’t so good and move to the next one. That’s a great quality to have as a leader. I saw him really come out of his shell a little bit in terms of the first couple games … As soon as he started to perform and make these plays that he’s capable of, you really started to see his leadership grow during that time,” said Eberflus, via Courtney Cronin.

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said he is expecting a playoff environment for Week 18 against the Packers despite Detroit being potentially locked out of the postseason before kickoff.

“I think it’s the anticipation up to it is the difference,” Goff said, via ProFootballTalk. “There’s going to be a lot more questions, a lot more coverage, we’re going to be sitting in the hotel all day waiting for that Sunday night game. That’s the difference. I think once you get there the game day it’s really the same, you have to treat it the same.”

Goff added that he tries to treat every game the same and maintain a level head.

“Sure, late in the game in the fourth quarter there’s going to be pressure, but that’s the same way in every other game in the fourth quarter. There’s no more pressure because of the week it is, I think every game is truly the same and you’ve got to treat it that way.”

Goff thinks playing meaningful games will be beneficial for the young players on their roster.

“Just playing in these situations where it really matters late in the year, and hopefully, we get some playoff games where it’s truly big, but these games matter,” Goff said. “And they’re big, and they mean more, and it’s on the road. It’s in Lambeau, and all that goes into it, and we’ll be ready. We’ll be ready to have some fun and hopefully get after them.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said on his podcast, the Coach McVay Show, he believes RB Cam Akers is beginning to find a rhythm in their offense.

“It’s just about getting into a rhythm. He’s a rhythm runner,” McVay said. “I think we’ve seen that the last handful of weeks. I think what you’re seeing is a guy that’s showing there’s really no limitations in his game. I think he’s started to make some really good plays in the pass game, as well, where he catches a checkdown in the flat with some space and he’s making that first defender miss and giving ourselves a chance to turn that into an explosive. We’ll continue to build on it because even that third play of the game, you’re ever so close to being able to – he and Baker connect on one where you give him that amount of space, he might’ve gone to the crib.”