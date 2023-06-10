NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy said they are working on improving Justin Fields‘ football IQ and making sure he has strong decision-making skills.

“With the running part of it, most of that is a natural thing once you’re in the moment,” Getsy said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “But the decision making, we’re working on every day. Timing and rhythm, we’re working on every day. And lastly, the situation you’re in. Putting that all together, you’re just increasing the football IQ so you know better when to take those opportunities and when not to. . . . By no means will I make that guy robotic. I don’t believe in doing that with any player. But there’s a way to refine it all and improve our decision-making and trusting our timing and rhythm, and we’ll take it from there.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell wants to get the team off to a better start in 2023 after beginning last season 1-6 before finishing the year 9-8 overall.

“Yeah, you go back and forth and that’s something that I’m always thinking about is, how do we do this?” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “Is there a different approach? Were we too light? Were we too hard? Do we need to have more volume? Do we need to have more intensity? And so, everything right now — it doesn’t necessarily pertain to what you’re asking because we’re so far away from training camp.”

Campbell said they are “tinkering” with how they do things this offseason and are considering more situational work.

“I think some of it is just that, tinkering with, do we need to do a little bit more maybe early situational work in practice? Like that’s how we start,” Campbell said. ”Maybe we start practice, they come out of stretch and there we go. Those are little things that I’m thinking about, is how do we get off to a fast start in a game and in a season?”

Packers

Packers RB Aaron Jones refuted the idea that the team is entering a rebuild.

“We’ve got everything we need here. If you think we’re in a rebuild, you’ve got the wrong team, the wrong place,” Jones said, via Packers Wire. “We know it’s going to take all 11 and we’ll have to depend on each other in all phases, but we’re hungry, we’re ready to prove a lot of people wrong. We know what people are saying. Everybody has an opinion and most of them stink.“