NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy had high praise of QB Justin Fields‘ performance in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

“Obviously, he made some plays that were miraculous,” Getsy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I mean, they were pretty unbelievable.”

Getsy recalled Fields’ 62-yard touchdown run, which was the longest carry all time for a Bears’ quarterback.

“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow,’ but not with not that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play. As you review the film, it probably shoulda been a 15- or 20-yard completion to [receiver Darnell] Mooney. The way he slid up in the pocket, you wanna see him keep his shoulders a little bit more perpendicular to the line of scrimmage and rip the ball. He was headed there, he just got there a tick late because he squared his shoulders and then it turned into, like, an unbelievable play after that.”

The Bears have ruled out CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) from Sunday’s game. (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said rookie S Kerby Joseph has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and should be ready to play in Week 10. (Eric Woodyard)

Lions HC Dan Campbell said rookie S Kerby Joseph has cleared the league's concussion protocol and should be ready to play in Week 10. (Eric Woodyard)

Campbell said WR Josh Reynolds (back) missed his third consecutive practice on Friday and he will be re-evaluated on Saturday. (Dave Birkett)

(back) missed his third consecutive practice on Friday and he will be re-evaluated on Saturday. (Dave Birkett) In the end, Detroit ruled out Reynolds from Week 10. (Adam Schefter)

Packers

Packers DB Johnathan Abram doesn’t believe he has anything to prove and added that Green Bay saw the talent in him: “I don’t have anything to prove. I’ve played a lot of football, a lot of good football and people around the league notice that, which is kind of why I’m here today.” (Matt Schneidman)

Packers DB Darnell Savage is more than willing to line up in the slot with the addition of Abram: "Certain things just feel like home. That's one of those things." (Ryan Wood)

Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia was surprised about Abram's release and is excited he wound up in Green Bay: "That was a little bit of a surprise, first of all that he got cut, and then that he winds up with us here in Green Bay." (Wood)

Bisaccia praised Abram and called him fast and a hard worker. He hopes he finds a place to fit in "sooner than later." (Tom Silverstein)

Packers DC Joe Berry said losing OLB Rashan Gary was a huge loss for the team: “What he means to this team, what he means to our locker room, he is the true definition of grit. And I mean that in the absolute most positive way possible.” (Wood)

Berry said it's possible the team will have to send more pressure in an effort to generate what the team lost from Gary: "You hope you don't have to completely change everything you do, but when you lose a player like that, you have to adjust." (Wood)

Packers OC Adam Stenavich said OT David Bakhtiari didn’t play in the second half against the Lions because his “knee reacted to the turf” at Ford Field: “Don’t think we have any more turf games this year, hopefully we don’t have to worry about that making his knee react that way.” (Rob Demovsky)