NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy feels that Justin Fields is improving every week and has “grown tremendously” this season.

“I don’t think he’s had a rough month. I think he’s gotten better each week,” Getsy said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think he’s grown tremendously. And it’s not easy. We’re playing good football teams. It’s not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become and I know he can become. The important thing is we stay focused. We keep our eyes on that process and we make sure we get better each and every week. And I believe we’re in that phase.”

Getsy said he’s not concerned with outside perspectives of Fields and is focused on helping him develop.

“I know what I know, and I believe what I believe. And what we do in this building is what we pay attention to,” Getsy said. “The questions that you ask, that’s your right to ask whatever you want. And as long as we stay focused on what we know and what we believe in, we know that in the end, we’re going to get to where we want to get to.”

Getsy is proud of Fields’ toughness and being able continue playing after sustaining hits

“[T]o be able to handle and deal with what he’s dealing with, it’s impressive that a young man like that can be that strong and that tough,” Getsy said. “To take hits that he takes week in and week out and stand back up there, that speaks volumes about that young man.”

Lions

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson had been quiet to start the season with just 10 catches, 82 yards and one touchdown in the first three games. For a team like the Lions that has seen highly-drafted tight ends turn in underwhelming production before, it was a bit of a worrying indicator for fans. In Week 4, though, Hockenson showed talent isn’t a question, exploding for eight catches, 179 yards and two scores as one of Detroit’s few remaining healthy skill position players.

“Going into the week, I knew it was going to be a fun one,” Hockenson said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “I knew that I was going to have to do a lot. I mean, Saint was out, Swift was out. We have a lot of guys that are hurting and so we knew somebody was going to have to … make sure the ball was moving. So, that was kind of my goal just coming into this game — keep the ball moving, make plays when they’re called. I was able to do that for sure.”

Games like that obviously can’t happen every week. But the Lions are taking it as a sign they need to get Hockenson more involved.

“I think you could see him kind of catch a rhythm,” Lions QB Jared Goff said. “He started breaking some tackles, started being extremely decisive on his routes, separating well and doing a lot of good things. And that’s just who he is … he’s a rhythm player. Getting him in that rhythm is important for us. We needed to do that and you can see how dangerous he is catching a shallow (pass) and taking it 80 yards. But, yeah, he is a hell of a player and we need to keep him involved.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Lions will likely be without RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) for Week 5 but the plan is for him to return following Detroit’s Week 6 bye.

(shoulder) for Week 5 but the plan is for him to return following Detroit’s Week 6 bye. Lions DC Aaron Glenn said he had “no positives” from a defensive perspective to share from last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seahawks. (Justin Rogers)

said he had “no positives” from a defensive perspective to share from last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seahawks. (Justin Rogers) Glenn added that he must perform at a higher level as a defensive coordinator: “I have to perform just like everyone else has to perform… I’m not blind to that.” (Colton Pouncey)

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich said he’s comfortable with OL Elgton Jenkins at right tackle: “One guy I’m not worried about is Elgton.” (Matt Schneidman)

said he’s comfortable with OL at right tackle: “One guy I’m not worried about is Elgton.” (Matt Schneidman) Stenavich added that it was encouraging to see LT David Bakhtiari play 70 snaps on Sunday: “That was encouraging. He did a great job. You can still see he’s building back to where he was, but he did a great job.” (Schneidman)

Vikings

Regarding Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter having just one sack through four games, DC Ed Donatell said a lack of production is typical when switching to a 3-4 system: “Every guy that has ever made this transition, his first month looks a lot like that… There’s a getting used to this role. It’s very, very normal.” (Kevin Seifert)

having just one sack through four games, DC said a lack of production is typical when switching to a 3-4 system: “Every guy that has ever made this transition, his first month looks a lot like that… There’s a getting used to this role. It’s very, very normal.” (Kevin Seifert) Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said first-round S Lewis Cine looks to be on target to return in 2023. (Chris Tomasson)