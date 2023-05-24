NFC Notes: Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields said he isn’t concerned about earning a sizeable payday following the 2023 season.

“I think every year is a big year. So, I mean, yeah — I don’t really have anything to expand on that. But for me, every year is a big year and I’m excited to show. I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins. I could care less,” said Fields, via the Bears’ official site.

Fields said he doesn’t want to make any excuses for last year’s offensive struggles.

“For me, I just try not to make excuses,” Fields said. “I feel like I said this multiple times last year — no matter what the situation is, I’m going to go out there on the field and play my hardest for my teammates, for my coaches. So, that’s kind of how I look at it. I never really was looking at it as excuses, if that’s the answer to your question.”

Fields added the coaching staff has shown faith in him as a leader.

“It’s awesome for me getting that trust from the coaching staff. You guys don’t see it, but we communicate here all the time, we trust each other fully. Just having them behind me, they know the kind of leader I am to my teammates, they know how great I want to be, the work I put in. It’s just great to have them behind my back for sure,” via Courtney Cronin.

Lions

Lions RB David Montgomery says that his time with the Bears took the fun away from playing football for him, due to the fact that he wasn’t a fan of all the losses he endured with Chicago.

“That’s all I was used to,” Montgomery said of losing, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about. It’s so refreshing to be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

Packers

Packers DC Joe Barry expects DT Devonte Wyatt to take a big jump in the team’s system in his second year.

“With anybody up front, you want playmakers,” Barry said, via Packers Wire. “But specifically for defensive linemen, a three-technique, you want disruption…Just to be an all-around disruptive player. He has that ability, he has that quickness, he has that athleticism. Just be a disruptive force in the passing game and the run game as well.”