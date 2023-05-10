NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Hendon Hooker, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy and HC Matt Eberflus have high praise for how far QB Justin Fields has come since 2022.

“Where he was at this time last year to where he is now, I think he’s just light years ahead of where he was,” Getsy said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “And I feel like he has a ton more to grow going forward. So we’re excited to try to get the best out of him moving forward and keep working toward where we think he can go.”

“Part of that [needed improvement] is rhythm and timing. That’s the footwork with Justin,” Eberflus said. “He’s been working on that really, really good in terms of the quick pass, dropback pass, movement pass, and he’s really made some big strides in that area coming in so far — on his own and now coming into the phase two [of the offseason program], that first week.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentions that the Bears really came away impressed with OT Darnell Wright following his pre-draft workout for the team.

following his pre-draft workout for the team. Fowler adds that Bears GM Ryan Poles liked that Wright showed resolve and the ability to work through discomfort.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell called 2023 a “redshirt year” for third-round QB Hendon Hooker in order to continue recovering from his knee injury and study under Jared Goff.

“Really, this is a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said. “He’s got to get this leg right first and then he’ll learn under Jared (Goff), and then let’s see what happens. If he can eventually become your two or maybe down the road, later on, it’s more than that, but it’s going to be a long time.”

Hooker declined to put a timeline on his recovery from a torn ACL.

“I’m taking it day by day, continuing to control what I can control and keep a great attitude and work. That’s all I can do,” Hooker said. “It’s been a grind and I just take it day by day and whenever I’m ready to rock and roll, that’s going to be a sight to see.”

Campbell said Hooker’s maturity and arm strength was appealing to them.

“We didn’t know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker,” Campbell said. “We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing. He’s very mature. He looks the part, he’s got a big arm. He’s just, he’s got to learn how to play in the NFL. But he’s a pro now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind of like the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be a little bit more mature. They got a lot on their plate.”

Packers

Now that he is retired, former Texans and Cardinals DL J.J. Watt revealed that he had hopes of returning home and playing for the Packers after departing from Houston.

“There’s certainly a part of me that thought about that,” Watt said. “There’s a story for another day. I can’t share. That’s a story for a memoir someday. There was certainly a thought for that. It just sometimes doesn’t materialize in the way that it all is gonna — sometimes it just doesn’t materialize. Sometimes things just don’t happen the way fairy tales are supposed to happen.”