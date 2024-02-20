NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Jared Goff, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Former Bears OC Luke Getsy, now with the Raiders in the same position, has praise for QB Justin Fields despite it being likely that Chicago will select a quarterback with the first overall pick and move on from Fields.

“Tremendous growth for Justin. … Like I said when I was there, he’s one of the best human beings I’ve ever got to work with,” Getsy said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “It’s just the mentality that he brought every day, the consistent approach, the kind of man that he is. Just really, it was a blessing to work with him and he was someone that just came to work every day to get better and better, and I think he’ll continue to do so.”

Packers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN thinks the Packers could look to move on from LT David Bakhtiari despite him being a “legacy player” because they would save $21 million in cap space for 2024.

Green Bay is hiring 49ers assistant strength coach Aaron Hill as their Head of Strength and Conditioning. (Matt Schneidman)