NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus explained why QB Justin Fields was listed as doubtful instead of being listed as out with QB Tyson Bagent expected to make another start Thursday night.

“We got to give him one more day,” Eberflus said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Give him one more day. But he’s working hard and it’s getting better every day, so we’ll see where it goes. He’s getting better, though. Accuracy’s improving. He’s throwing it better. And he’s starting to do more and more and more. So, we’ll see where it goes. Right now, we’re listing him as doubtful. And we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Packers

Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans has told RB AJ Dillon to continue to go out and play his game and not play outside of himself.

“Sometimes you can overthink your abilities and just get out there and play,” Sirmans said, via Packers Wire. “If you’re out there thinking too much about how I need to do this or I need to be this type of guy, that’s going to take away from you playing natural football. So that’s the biggest thing, just get out there and be natural. Let your abilities speak for themselves.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is happy with what Dillon has shown for the team in recent weeks.

“He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said. “He’s lowering his pad level, he’s finishing runs, and that’s what we expect out of him. He’s a big back and he’s getting downhill. We’re getting him going a little better the last couple weeks. We need him to continue to do that and hopefully it gets better from here on out.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings Justin Jefferson back on a “pre-set timeline” which likely won’t include him playing against the Saints this week. ( will work WRback on a “pre-set timeline” which likely won’t include him playing against the Saints this week. ( Ben Goessling