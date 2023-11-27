NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

An AFC scout tells Josh Schrock of NBC Chicago that there’s “still a lot to like” about QB Justin Fields and moving on from him sets up a situation where you had better be right in your evaluation.

“There’s still a lot to like,” the scout said. “The playmaking, the upside. I think when they let him play how he feels comfortable, you see how good it can be. If they can get him to play like he did [against Detroit] consistently, then you have what you’re looking for. If you trade a guy with that talent, you better be right.”

Packers

Packers S Jonathan Owens totaled 12 tackles on Thursday and returned a fumble for a touchdown in their win over the Lions.

“I think Jonathan Owens came in and has done an unbelievable job,” said Packers HC Matt LaFleur, via PackersWire.com. “He definitely brings a level of physicality to the back end. I love how he fits up on crack blocks and how he fits the run and all that.”

Owens described his playing style as “fast and physical.”

“Just fast and physical,” said Owens. “You want to bring an attitude on the field. Other teams watch film and it’s something they’ve got to watch out for. If they’re coming through, I’ve got to get my pads down. It’s just an attitude you want to bring to the defense, especially when guys get to that second level. You’ve got to make sure you hit them, and they remember it.”

Vikings

Tom Pelissero reports that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is “very close” to returning from his hamstring injury and will do so after the bye against the Raiders.