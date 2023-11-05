NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles on if QB Justin Fields could play against the Panthers: “I definitely think there’s a possibility. It was really good to see him throw and go through a progression over the last few days. To see him back out on the field with his teammates throwing on air, throwing in 7 on 7, working on some adjustments with a glove, without a glove. We’ll see what he feels comfortable with moving forward. We’llalso lean on our medical staff to make sure that we’re making the right decision as well.” (Courtney Cronin)

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich dismissed the idea of moving C Josh Myers away from the center position in favor of RT Zach Tom.

“Josh Myers is playing the best he’s played in his career,” Stenavich said, via Packers Wire. “I think he’s playing really well. So, I don’t think right now that is the best move for us because he is one of our best five players. Zach’s obviously playing well, as well, at tackle.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is on the same page as Stenavich, adding that the team won’t move Myers from his position.

“I think Josh Myers is playing the best football since he’s been here. He’s playing very, very well,” Gutekunst said.

Packers LB Kingsley Enagbare was fined $5,170 for a hit on a quarterback.

Vikings

Adam Schefter reports that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could be activated from injured reserve as soon as this week, despite still needing to meet with doctors and discuss his hamstring injury with the team.

back in 2024. Russini writes when the Vikings were discussing their options at quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 season, they focused on options with minimal impact on their future plans.

Among the options they discussed was calling the Cowboys about QB Trey Lance or signing QB John Wolford off the Buccaneers’ practice squad. They ultimately negotiated a late-round pick swap with the Cardinals for veteran QB Joshua Dobbs , who will take over for fifth-round QB Jaren Hall if the rookie can’t hack it, per Russini.

or signing QB off the Buccaneers’ practice squad. They ultimately negotiated a late-round pick swap with the Cardinals for veteran QB , who will take over for fifth-round QB if the rookie can’t hack it, per Russini. Vikings DL D.J. Wonnum was fined $16,282 for a hit on a quarterback.