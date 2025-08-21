NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels enters 2025 after winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Daniels understands he has to “close the curtain” on last year and is ready for another big season.

“It means a lot, just to be able to come in and have some success as a rookie,” Daniels said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “But I’m looking forward to building on top of this. … I have to close the curtain on the rookie season and get ready for Year 2.”

Daniels said his “main focus” this offseason was to improve his mechanics and clean up his “tendencies,” based on the advice of veteran LB Bobby Wagner.

“My main focus was on how I can improve mechanically from Year 1 to Year 2,” Daniels said. “You kind of just see your tendencies and what you think some people will try to use against you going into the next season. So that’s something I learned from (Wagner).”

Daniels elaborated that “fine-tuning the footwork” is important to operate in OC Kliff Kingsbury‘s offense.

“I think that’s always going to be the biggest piece, is fine-tuning the footwork,” Daniels said. “And obviously, another year in the system, I was more comfortable, so I could tie in different footwork with different concepts that I think Kliff (Kingsbury) would call just working that all offseason. … Just another year of understanding my body and understanding how to get certain throws off of different drops or different movements and how to still get the right throw if I’m throwing clean, if I have to move right or move left, and stuff like that on the run.”

Cowboys

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton is feeling better in his rehab from a broken bone in his knee, but he’s leaving Week 1 up to the medical staff. He was “extremely relieved” to learn he didn’t tear his ACL. (Todd Archer)

is feeling better in his rehab from a broken bone in his knee, but he’s leaving Week 1 up to the medical staff. He was “extremely relieved” to learn he didn’t tear his ACL. (Todd Archer) Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said WR Jonathan Mingo is getting more testing, but he doesn’t think it’s going to be too significant. (Jon Machota)

said WR is getting more testing, but he doesn’t think it’s going to be too significant. (Jon Machota) Schottenheimer announced QB Joe Milton will start the preseason finale while QB Dak Prescott won’t play: “Joe is a player we need to find out more about.” (Todd Archer)

Eagles

The Eagles wound up taking WR Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, just one selection before the Vikings took WR Justin Jefferson. When appearing on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, GM Howie Roseman said not taking Jefferson is still something he regrets.

“I think there’s one that’s pretty obvious. One guy who we didn’t draft is going to the Hall of Fame, but you know what? At the end of the day, that’s what I’m saying. The mistakes kill me. I think about the picks that we have and who we could have gotten and the things that we did wrong, and it helps me get better. I feel like I’m constantly trying to learn and be better, and figure out ‘whys’. Why you make mistakes, and why you’re picking guys that you should have picked other guys,” Roseman said.

Roseman has tried to learn from missing on Jefferson in 2020.

“So, I feel like when you make a mistake, and they’re big mistakes, the worst thing that can happen is that you don’t learn from it. And so I really feel like, if you don’t make mistakes like that, we probably don’t come back and play in two Super Bowls in the last three years,” Roseman said.