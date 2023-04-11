NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Aaron Wilson reports that Clemson OL Jordan McFadden has visits scheduled with the Bears, Lions, and Seahawks.

Ryan Fowler reports that Ohio State OL Dawand Jones is visiting with the Bears on Tuesday.

Packers

Packers RB Aaron Jones told reporters that he likes what he has seen so far from QB Jordan Love this offseason.

“He was comfortable, throwing the ball with swag,” Jones said, via ESPN. “He knows where he wants to be, and he’s going to keep working to get there.”

Per Matt Barrows, Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu has official visits with 14 NFL teams including the 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys, Packers, and Texans.

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason and it’s likely a deal for him will fall somewhere north of $25 million a year. It’s a steep cost but one the Vikings have shown they understand they’ll have to pay to keep their best player.

“There’s no question … all of our organization is excited about having Justin Jefferson on our team for a really long time,” Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “Knowing what that’s going to mean from a numbers standpoint and all those things is one thing, and that will all work itself out. It’s the goal of having him as the legitimate best receiver in football on our team for as long as we can possibly have him. I think that’s really important.”