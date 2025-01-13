NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell on RB David Montgomery: “There’ll be a place for him in this game so it’ll be good to get him back.” (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love was asked after the team’s loss to the Eagles which way the team’s trajectory was pointing for the future.

“I don’t know if I’d say it’s pointing down,” Love responded, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I think we did some really good things this season. Obviously, made it to the playoffs and had a chance and just didn’t play good enough tonight. But I guess you could say anytime you don’t win the Super Bowl, the arrow would be pointed down.”

“I think that’s really the thing that hurt us in a lot of games,” Love said of the team’s self-inflicted mistakes. “We talk about it, I feel like, a lot of the times this season and just feel like we’re not getting beat by the other team. We’re kind of beating ourselves. Whether it’s penalties, turnovers, stalled drives, things like that, I think it all comes back down to the details and execution — a lack of execution in some of those areas.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur believes that the team played winning football, yet was weighed down by too many mistakes on offense and special teams.

“I think that’s going to be a great reflection point this offseason,” LaFleur said. “Because obviously, if we had the answers, it wouldn’t have been a problem. And for it to come up multiple times is disappointing. Defensively, I thought we played winning football. It’s just offensively and on special teams, we had too many mistakes and we can’t overcome those against a really good football team.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur dealt with injuries and other miscues in the team’s loss against the Eagles, however he hopes that the team uses their defeat as fuel for having a better run next season.

“Yeah, I think it just goes back to show you, like the importance of getting these home-field games, in my opinion,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “We have a really tough division, and you know, I’m hoping our guys use that for fuel this offseason to dig a little bit deeper and come back a little bit better, each individually because collectively, that’ll make a huge difference. Obviously, we’ll comb through everything. I think it was, you know, we still have a young football team. I’m not making excuses or anything like that. We have a young football team that, unfortunately, this is a tough lesson along the way. Hopefully, we can use this as fuel to get better and learn and be a better team come next year.”