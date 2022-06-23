NFC Notes: Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks QB Competition

Cardinals

Cardinals OL Justin Pugh is working out at center in Arizona, only it isn’t for the purposes of being the backup. Pugh wants to know if he can be the team’s starting center and could have a chance in the absence of C Rodney Hudson.

“I could see myself playing center,” Pugh said, via CardinalsWire.com. “I’ve capped out money-wise at guard. If anything, they are taking more money off my plate if I play guard. Why not go and play center in this offense with Kyler?”

“Center is a very important position,” Pugh added. “We’ve shown we prioritize that position and there are a lot of centers that have played older in their years because physically it’s not as demanding. Mentally, it’s much more intense, and that’s where I think I can still succeed at that position. We’ll try it out. We’ll see how it goes. If I go out there and don’t plat very well, you’ll see me at left guard. So you’ll know when you see where I get the majority of my reps how well I’m playing.”

Rams

Rams WR Allen Robinson‘s abilities have impressed QB Matthew Stafford during offseason workouts.

“I’ve been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense,” Stafford said, via TheRams.com. “His understanding, even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something — he heard this and thought that, and I’m like, ‘That’s a great thought.’ It’s really productive growth for him in our offense.” “I think his route tree is extremely expanded from probably years ago, or maybe what we’ve had our other receivers do,” added new Rams OC Liam Coen. “I mean, he can run a lot of routes that Cooper can, you know — some of those option routes and choice routes and things that we asked Cooper to do — because he just has an unbelievable ability to play underneath, himself.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll spoke with the media about the quarterback competition that currently lies ahead between QB Geno Smith and QB Drew Lock.

“Geno’s still ahead, you can tell that, but it’s not going to be too much for Drew to be caught up,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire.com. “By the time we get through camp, he’ll be there. He’s really bright. It makes sense to him. He’s really sharp in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and all of that. So it’s just time that he needs, and there’s nothing we can do but gain some more of that.”

“It’s gonna be a real battle,” Carroll added. “It’s going to be really an exciting time for our team and for those guys in particular and for our people watching. I’m pumped up about it. I really am.”