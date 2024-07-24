NFC Notes: Kenny Clark, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams recently reported back to the team facility in preparation for his first training camp. Chicago OC Shane Waldron is very impressed with where Williams is in his development and noticed a difference from their last workouts together in the spring.

“[It] shows that he did a great job during his time away from the building, owning the offense, understanding different calls, and [being] able to come out here these first two practices and operate at a much higher level than what we left it,” Waldron said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We know it’s not where the final product is, but every day we see these incremental improvements leading up to that first game. That’s our main goal on offense.”

Bears G Teven Jenkins noted his agents were told they’d have to wait until the team’s bye week in October to resume extension talks. (Courtney Cronin)

Packers

Packers DT Kenny Clark opened up on how relieving it is to get a new contract done right before training camp opens.

“I was just happy, man,” Clark said, via the team’s YouTube. “I was ready to get to work and just focus on football. It was a long negotiation. We’ve been talking since the Combine, for us to finally get it done I was just happy.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur noted third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd isn’t going to miss much time with his hip injury but “wouldn’t anticipate him today or tomorrow.” (Rob Demovsky)

noted third-round RB isn’t going to miss much time with his hip injury but “wouldn’t anticipate him today or tomorrow.” (Rob Demovsky) LaFleur is thrilled about AJ Dillon‘s current condition: “This is the best I’ve seen him, hands down. And I think he would tell you the same.” (Demovsky)

Vikings

After losing QB Kirk Cousins in free agency, Minnesota drafted first-round QB J.J. McCarthy who seems to be the heir apparent. With QB Sam Darnold signed as well, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell isn’t going to rush McCarthy into the starting job and is prioritizing his development first.

“But I want to be very clear that the expectation is for this player to not be perfect,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “He’s going to have growing pains, he’s going to learn on the fly. I’m not trying to remove that aspect of it, either, but [deciding when he will play] is not something you can write up on a board. It’s a feeling.”

“It’s just more about what is in the best interest of the organization. Those circumstances cannot affect what J.J.’s development plan is or any other player on the team for that matter. It just can’t be something that selfishly ever impacts that decision.”

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, O’Connell stated that Darnold is set to take “the majority of first-team reps” at the start of camp but McCarthy is expected to get some as well.