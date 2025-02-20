NFC Notes: Kevin Patullo, Graham Gano, Cowboys Restructures, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes Dallas would be well-suited to get a deal done with LB Micah Parsons as soon as possible, as multiple defensive players could reset the market this offseason and the Cowboys could cost themselves money by waiting. If the team opts to extend Parsons, it would likely also reduce his cap hit significantly.

In addition, Graziano notes the Cowboys will probably restructure both QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb's contracts, to create significant cap savings for this season.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni discussed why he opted to promote from within and make Kevin Patullo the team’s new offensive coordinator.

“Very important to the success that we’ve had,” Sirianni said of Patullo, via PFT. “He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different head coaching things. I can’t tell you that I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, ‘What do you think?’ That’s in everything. That’s in-game, out of game, with scheduling; that’s with offensive stuff; that’s with game-management stuff. I lean on him a lot. That continuity is really important, because he knows what I’m thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all of those different things, so he’s been a great resource for me the entire time, [and] our success this year, but really the success we’ve had since we’ve been here. Can’t be great without the greatness of others, and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo, and I trust him with everything. Got a ton of trust and faith with him. He’s awesome.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles are expected to hire Parks Frazier to replace Patullo as pass game coordinator.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports Patullo was the leading candidate to be named offensive coordinator and there wasn't an extensive search regarding the process.

Patullo has been HC Nick Sirianni ’s right-hand man for years and had plenty of internal support for the move to offensive coordinator from assistants, players, and staffers, per McLane.

McLane notes the Eagles wanted to maintain continuity, even though Patullo has never called plays at any level. However, he has been involved in the process on game day and practices.

Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic points out that the team has no obvious cap casualty candidates but can create $3.2 million in cap savings while eating $2.5 million in dead money by cutting K Graham Gano.