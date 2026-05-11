NFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Jordyn Tyson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers rookie CB Keionte Scott has a cast on his left wrist and had surgery to remove a plate that was in there from something that had bothered him at the end of the season. The cast comes off in ten days, and Scott can resume normal activity. (Auman)

has a cast on his left wrist and had surgery to remove a plate that was in there from something that had bothered him at the end of the season. The cast comes off in ten days, and Scott can resume normal activity. (Auman) Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on UDFA LB Mac Harris: “Leadership and toughness. He understands how to play the Mike position. He’s going to be very interesting if we can get to training camp and see him go with pads on. He’s a leader, he understands the game very well, and he’d be a good piece to see if he can move around and play special teams.” (Auman)

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said that draft picks Avieon Terrell and Anterio Thompson will be held out of rookie minicamp drills due to injury: “Normal stuff. Just want to be smart. We don’t play until September. Excited about the work we will be able to get.” (Kendall)

said that draft picks and will be held out of rookie minicamp drills due to injury: “Normal stuff. Just want to be smart. We don’t play until September. Excited about the work we will be able to get.” (Kendall) Stefanski added that there are no limits on where rookie WR Zachariah Branch can line up on the field. (Kendall)

can line up on the field. (Kendall) Stefanski on UDFA QB Jack Strand: “Jack was a guy we did a lot of work on, watched a lot of tape on him. Brought him in for a visit. Very intelligent young man, great size for the position, but it’s a transition.” (Kendall)

Saints

Saints first-round WR Jordyn Tyson did not take part in practice, with HC Kellen Moore noting that the team is putting together a plan for him rather than being concerned about injury.

“Jordyn had a number of things that came up last year during the season,” Moore said at a press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “So we got him in our system now and let’s start building this thing the right way.”

Nick Underhill reports that Zxavian Harris has reported to Saints rookie camp but is still recovering from a March foot surgery and is not expected to participate.