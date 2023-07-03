NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

“I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule and being more mobile than people realize.”

Tune still needs to prove he’s more capable than fellow QBs Jeff Driskel and David Blough, each of whom has more NFL starting experience at this point even if they haven’t elevated beyond third-string caliber at this point in their careers. Tune has some intriguing athleticism which Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon notes could help if he’s pressed into the lineup.

“You saw from the tape what it showed was he could make all the throws and he’s a big guy that’s mobile,” Gannon said. “I think obviously he’s a little bit different than the other quarterbacks than we have here. Not to say that he can’t function like that because I think he can, but if he’s out there playing, then we’re going to do everything that we can to tailor-fit the offense around him, just like we would do with anybody. What I was impressed with is, I didn’t realize that he was that big in how he moved around. I think that’s valuable in 2023 in the NFL right now.”