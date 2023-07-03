NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- Regarding the chances of the 49ers pursuing Vikings QB Kirk Cousins as a free agent in 2024, the Athletic’s Matt Barrows points out Cousins will be expensive and the 49ers have already built their roster around having a cheap rookie contract at quarterback.
- However, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan‘s affinity for Cousins is well-known, so Barrows doesn’t rule it out if San Francisco thinks they need a quarterback upgrade next offseason. But he adds the team is pretty high on QB Brock Purdy as a younger, cheaper version of Cousins.
- Barrows goes on to say 49ers QB Trey Lance probably can’t unseat Purdy as the starter during training camp and preseason but he can seize the No. 2 job and put himself in position to take advantage if Purdy is hurt or regresses.
- Barrows mentions the 49ers still anticipate DE Drake Jackson needing time to develop even if he’s put more of an emphasis on getting stronger this offseason. He adds San Francisco is hoping Jackson is ready to be a full-time starter by 2024.
Cardinals
Most Day 3 picks at quarterback aren’t expected to do anything more than learn as much as they can in backup roles as rookies. But Cardinals fifth-round QB Clayton Tune has a unique opportunity to start Week 1 due to the lingering health issues QB Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are battling. Murray is rehabbing a torn ACL and McCoy has various dings he’s still sorting through as well. If Tune gets the call, he’s not lacking for confidence.
“I think I’m the best quarterback in this class and God’s got a plan for me,” Tune said after the draft via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me. I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit.
Rams
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams’ sixth-round picks signed their deals including DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who received $4.039 million total with a $199,852 signing bonus, DE Ochaun Mathis received a $4.022 million deal with a $182,468 signing bonus, and RB Zach Evans got $3.973 million with a $133,332 signing bonus.
