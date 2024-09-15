NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers DT Vita Vea has a brace on his right knee but was on his feet after being ruled out with a knee injury in Week 2. (Jenna Laine)
- Buccaneers LB Lavonte David was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness.
Falcons
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris said they aren’t changing anything with Kirk Cousins but admitted everyone had a poor performance in Week 1: “There not going to be a big change in Kirk’s process. We did not have a good game. He did not have a good game. We were very clear about that. We did not sugarcoat it. … I have all the confidence in the world of him because of who he is.” (Josh Kendall)
- Cousins doesn’t have any concerns about his Achilles and feels fine moving around: “The Achilles feels good. I feel like I can move and push as I normally would.” (Josh Kendall)
- Falcons DT Grady Jarrett had high praise for Eagles RB Saquon Barkley: “There’s a reason why he’s one of the best backs in the league. From a spectator standpoint it’s fun to watch. As a competitor, you have to do everything you can to slow it down.” (Josh Kendall)
Panthers
- Panthers HC Dave Canales‘ after the team’s loss in Week 2: “We’re all frustrated. And it comes back to execution.” (Darin Gantt)
- Panthers WR Diontae Johnson on the team’s lack of downfield throws: “We all are. But it is what it is. We’re not the ones calling the plays. So our job is to go out there and execute every play that they call, and put it on film.” (Joe Person)
- Panthers DC Ejiro Evero said they cannot replace DT Derrick Brown and must have someone step up to fill his role: “You don’t replace him. It’s next man up.” (Darin Gannt)
- Panthers HC Dave Canales hinted that newly-signed DE Charles Harris could get playing time Sunday. (Joe Person)
- Canales has been impressed with QB Bryce Young this week: “He just looked like him. He worked hard. He was dialed in. He was focused.” (Person)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!