NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Packers, Vikings

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins was unhappy with his performance against the Steelers in Sunday’s loss and commented that the team needs to play better and did not play up to their standards at home against Pittsburgh.

“I was disappointed,” Cousins said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Certainly disappointed. You always go out there with an expectation that you’re going to play at a high level, and we didn’t play up to our standard today.”

“Needed to play better,” Cousins added. “That’s the bottom line. I thought our defense played very well; I thought our special teams played very well. We didn’t complement that enough on offense.”

Packers

Mike Florio reports that Packers QB Jordan Love is currently expected to return between Week 4 and Week 6.

Vikings

Ian Rapoport reports that Vikings WR Jordan Addison will undergo further tests after injuring his other ankle. Yet, the feeling for now is that he avoided a major injury on Sunday against the Giants.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on being double-teamed on a 44-yard catch from QB Sam Darnold: "That's going to happen a majority of the time this season. He's got to understand, even when I'm doubled, I'm still open and I'm going to make that play." (Kevin Seifert)

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell on the team's defensive performance: "Defensively, I don't know what to say, other than, just an unbelievable performance from that group." (Ben Goessling)

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson expressed his confidence next to the all-time greats after signing a big extension: "I'm glad that I am (the highest paid wide receiver). . .off the stuff I've done, the yardage, the records I've broken, it's better than anyone has ever done in the history of the game." (Up & Adams)