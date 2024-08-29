NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson said QB Kirk Cousins looks fully healthy and ready to play this season.

“He’s definitely ready to go,” Bijan said, via PFT. “You know, he looks amazing like he didn’t even tear his Achilles. I mean, the dude’s out here sprinting in practice and just having fun with it. So like I know he’s amped up, I know he’s ready to go. But just to see like his progress from when he got here to now, and seeing how ready he is, I’m excited for him.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales is figuring out what to do with injured players and mentioned it will have a “big time” impact on how they construct the roster. (Joe Person)

Canales also noted that OLB Amare Barno is not nearing a return yet.

Despite K Eddy Pineiro's hamstring tweak, Canales implied they won't bring in anyone else. (Person)

Saints LB Demario Davis described preseason standout LB Anfernee Orji’s progression from last season. Orji is positioning himself well to become the primary backup behind Davis and LBs Pete Werner and Willie Gay.

“I think it’s been as much improvement as you can have in a player,” Davis said, via Darrion Gray of the Saints Wire. “You saw it in flashes of what he potentially could be. He’s done an incredible job of not only putting in the work but letting it transfer into his game.”

Brandon Thomas reports Saints WR Rashid Shaheed (foot) will be “good to go” for Week 1.

(foot) will be “good to go” for Week 1. According to Nick Underhill, Saints DT Khalen Saunders is expected to miss a couple of weeks after suffering a calf injury.