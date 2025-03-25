NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Jaycee Horn, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Josh Kendall of The Athletic believes that the Falcons will trade QB Kirk Cousins now that the March 17 deadline has passed and there’s no reason to release him.

Kendall doesn't believe that Cousins will be the backup for Michael Penix Jr. and that one team will come away without Cam Ward, Aaron Rodgers, or Russell Wilson, which will leave one team desperate for a starter.

The possibility of this is even greater, Kendall notes, if QB Shedeur Sanders isn't viewed as an immediate starter by some teams, and the Titans do not give QB Will Levis another year to figure things out.

Another possibility mentioned by Kendall is that a team decides to take a chance on starting a veteran such as Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz.

Kendall adds that the Falcons are likely willing to assume some of Cousins' 2025 salary to make a trade happen and that it's reasonable to think they could get a fourth or a fifth in exchange for him.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported last week that the Falcons are getting calls from interested teams, and that the compensation could be as high as a third-round pick, which Kendall says would be a shocking return for the veteran coming off a down season.

As for a potential change in draft strategy, Kendall mentions that the team’s signing of S Jordan Fuller could preclude them from selecting a safety.

Falcons HC Raheem Morris was at Marshall's pro day to see DE Mike Green, who is easily the top available draftable player from the school this year. (Tony Pauline)

Memphis LB Chandler Martin will take an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn commented on being able to get his deal done with the team and his optimism about the future of the franchise.

“Super excited. Being able to get that weight off my shoulders and being able to go out and play ball, it’s a blessing for sure,” he said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s tough anytime you’re losing and not getting the results you want when you’re working hard…I know people were trying to work hard and play their best football and it just wasn’t working out. Last year, getting Coach Canales in and with (Dan Morgan) taking over, it wasn’t the year we wanted, but it was a different feeling at the end of the season to where everybody had hope that the team and organization were going in the right direction under Coach Canales’ leadership. Obviously, Bryce (Young) is playing better and coming into his own. I feel like there is a lot of hope for the future and this team going forward, and I feel like we are going to get it done.”

The Athletic’s Joe Person points out he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Panthers bring back S Sam Franklin and RB Raheem Blackshear for roles on special teams.

Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter will take an official 30 visit with the Panthers. (Joe Person)

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon will take an official 30 visit with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

Saints WR Brandin Cooks was a first-round draft pick by the team in 2014 and is now returning to the team with the hopes of teaching young players what they need to do in order to have a long and successful career.

“Learning how to approach the game from my younger years to now, approaching the game is totally different,” Cooks said, via Pro Football Talk. “You know more, you got more knowledge, you got more wisdom, your process of taking care of your body, doing the things that keep you on the field.”

“I think we’ve got a great room,” Cooks added. “CO and Sheed are blazing, CO can run any route, and Ced, I think we got a great room. A lot of unselfishness, and I think that’s important to start off with. Guys just want to win, take care of business, and let everything else handle itself.”