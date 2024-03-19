NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Willie Gay, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins said he expects to have an easier time transitioning to Atlanta’s offense given the overlap between OC Zac Robinson and Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ play-caller in Minnesota. O’Connell was the Rams QB coach before taking his current job, and Robinson was his replacement. They might not run the exact same offense but they have roots connecting to the same tree.

“I’m excited to just get to work and start trying to get this playbook digested, but I’d like to think that a lot of the language and a lot of this stuff that can be hard early on will be something that I can plug and play a little faster,” Cousins said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes Cousins was Atlanta’s top target at quarterback this offseason because they wanted a passer who could be an accurate distributor of the football to a talented supporting cast. No. 2 on the list was Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield followed by a rookie.

Had the Falcons missed on Cousins, they would have pivoted to making a hard run at getting DE Danielle Hunter and DT Christian Wilkins to load up the defense for a rookie. (Breer)

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett was due a roster bonus of $1 million on March 18th, per Over the Cap.

was due a roster bonus of $1 million on March 18th, per Over the Cap. The Falcons are hosting a top-30 visit for Illinois TE Tip Reiman. (Justin M)

New Saints LB Willie Gay Jr. looks to improve New Orleans’ defense after having success in Kansas City. Gay talked about what he could bring along with battling for playing time.

“They have two great linebackers right now. Pete going into year four, Pete has been playing amazing, I’ve been watching him since we both were young bucks,” Gay said, via NOF Network. “And of course Demario, he’s a Mississippi guy, from Brandon, Mississippi. I’ve been watching Demario since eighth grade. So just to be able to be on the field with those guys, whenever, definitely I know I’ve got to earn my stripes whatever position that may be, however many reps it may be, I’m excited for it.”

“I mean of course we’ll be competing for snaps, it happened to me last year, my fourth year of my contract. Not to take food off anybody else’s plate but you definitely want to just get in, get to the point where you’re playing — me personally, more than I was last year.”

Saints C Erik McCoy was due a roster bonus of $500,000 on March 18th, RB Jamaal Williams was due a roster bonus of $700,000, TE Juwan Johnson was due a roster bonus of $500,000, DT Khalen Saunders was due a roster bonus of $300,000, and S J.T. Gray was due a roster bonus of $500,000.(OTC)