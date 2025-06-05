NFC Notes: Kliff Kingsbury, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jihaad Campbell, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders hired HC Dan Quinn last offseason to lead a new era with a recent ownership change and the selection of QB Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in 2024. Following a great first season that ended in the NFC Championship game, Washington OC Kliff Kingsbury praised the team’s culture from the top down and how it played a big role in his decision to forego head coaching opportunities.

“DQ [Quinn] has created a tremendous culture,” Kingsbury said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “The organization has as well, just starting at the top with [Managing Partner] Josh [Harris] and then AP [Peter], the type of people they brought in.”

Quinn spoke about how the continuity can benefit them going into year two, since they can take what they already installed a year ago and tweak it based on what they learned.

“It’s not just this is what you need to do; it’s also us rising with them to take it to new spots,” Quinn said. “Think of new ways, new techniques, new teaching methods, new ways to communicate it. And if we can improve and not just say, ‘Well…let me just take out what we did last year and put it down,’ but in fact improve ourselves as coaches, as a staff, then you got a chance to do some really cool things.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert said he was excited when he learned that the team traded for WR George Pickens.

“I actually was at the facility. I mean, I love it…” Tolbert said, via the team’s website. “I’ve known GP for a while, it adds more firepower to us, honestly that’s what we need. That’s going to be the fun part because you can’t guard all three of us or four or five, whoever is out there. Having another piece to the puzzle is special, I’m ready to work, compete off of each other continue to keep growing.” Tolbert isn’t worried about losing touches and said that the team’s wide receiver room as a whole has a selfless mindset. “We all know that we have the same goal in mind, we’re all just competing off of each other,” Tolbert said. “Having an unselfish mindset is me running a route and opening it up for GP or CeeDee, or them doing the same for me and blocking after the catch, creating yards after catch for each other, all of that matters.” The Cowboys have shown 10-personnel looks in OTA’s so far, which Tolbert believes adds a lot of offensive firepower for opposing teams to defend. “Honestly, you got to hold yourself back right now because it is OTAs, but the thought of it especially, we even had a package where we have Turp in and it’s four wide receivers, the ability that we have and the firepower that can go out there on that field, and play alongside with Dak at quarterback is special.” Tolbert said.

Eagles

The Eagles recently traded S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans. When asked about the deal, Eagles DC Vic Fangio said it was a “salary cap decision” and he was fine with the move, via Eliot Shorr-Parks.

to the Texans. When asked about the deal, Eagles DC said it was a “salary cap decision” and he was fine with the move, via Eliot Shorr-Parks. Fangio said first-round LB Jihaad Campbell is working at inside linebacker but might not practice until August. (Jimmy Kempski)

is working at inside linebacker but might not practice until August. (Jimmy Kempski) Fangio would prefer to play CB Cooper DeJean at nickel and find him a spot on the base defense at either corner or safety. (Kempski)

at nickel and find him a spot on the base defense at either corner or safety. (Kempski) He added the preseason safety competition is between Sydney Brown , Tristin McCollum and second-rounder Andrew Mukuba . (Zach Berman)

, and second-rounder . (Zach Berman) Fangio believes DT Jordan Davis is in the best shape of his career, and he said it started late last year. (Jeff McLane)