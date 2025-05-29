NFC Notes: Kliff Kingsbury, Dallas Goedert, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury on why he wanted to stay in Washington: “DQ has created a tremendous culture. … Excited to continue to learn from DQ and these other coaches and continue to try to build this thing.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

on why he wanted to stay in Washington: “DQ has created a tremendous culture. … Excited to continue to learn from DQ and these other coaches and continue to try to build this thing.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Kingsbury on taking OL Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round: “You see in our division the team who just won the whole thing, they built it starting up front… to try and keep up with those type teams you gotta continue to do that and stock that room”

in the first round: “You see in our division the team who just won the whole thing, they built it starting up front… to try and keep up with those type teams you gotta continue to do that and stock that room” Kingsbury on adding offensive linemen in the offseason: “The more depth in that room, the better you’re going to do.” (John Keim)

On QB Jayden Daniels ‘ progression: “Organically it’s going to happen… he’s very highly motivated… that’s always exciting for the organization. He’s still pretty lean, but he’s worked pretty hard. … I haven’t seen his weight, but I’m sure he’s a little thicker than he was.” (Jhabvala)

‘ progression: “Organically it’s going to happen… he’s very highly motivated… that’s always exciting for the organization. He’s still pretty lean, but he’s worked pretty hard. … I haven’t seen his weight, but I’m sure he’s a little thicker than he was.” (Jhabvala) Commanders HC Dan Quinn said G Samuel Cosmi is doing “excellent” in his recovery from knee surgery and “is off to a really strong start and hitting all the markers he’s supposed to now.” (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Following the first on-field work of the offseason, ESPN’s Todd Archer outlined three Cowboys’ roster questions for the 2025 season.

Starting with the nickel cornerback spot, Archer thinks CB DaRon Bland is capable but too valuable on the outside to move inside. He also doesn’t know if they would ask third-round CB Shavon Revel to move as he returns from a knee injury.

is capable but too valuable on the outside to move inside. He also doesn’t know if they would ask third-round CB to move as he returns from a knee injury. Should Dallas not move Bland to the slot, Archer believes they could look to free agency for a short-term solution

The starting offensive tackles are solidified in Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele , but Archer isn’t sure who will fill the OT3 role that Chuma Edoga played a year ago. He brings up Asim Richards and Saahdiq Charles as options and also mentions the possibility of G Tyler Smith kicking out in case of an injury.

and , but Archer isn’t sure who will fill the OT3 role that played a year ago. He brings up and as options and also mentions the possibility of G kicking out in case of an injury. Finally, Archer could see the Cowboys adding a veteran nose tackle near the end of training camp if they don’t like what they see from seventh-round DT Tommy Akingbesote, Denzel Daxon or Justin Rogers.

Eagles

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo : “I’ve been here with Nick since day one, knowing the guys and understanding them, their skill sets, what they can do, and kind of being in a different role to where I saw big picture at all times. And now I can concentrate on certain things. And I’ve been in each room every year, kind of with the receivers and the quarterbacks, and kind of spread my knowledge around. So now it’s just a matter of getting to know the players at a different level, but they still trust me in that capacity and with the background I have with them.” (Zach Berman)

: “I’ve been here with Nick since day one, knowing the guys and understanding them, their skill sets, what they can do, and kind of being in a different role to where I saw big picture at all times. And now I can concentrate on certain things. And I’ve been in each room every year, kind of with the receivers and the quarterbacks, and kind of spread my knowledge around. So now it’s just a matter of getting to know the players at a different level, but they still trust me in that capacity and with the background I have with them.” (Zach Berman) Patullo on being a play-caller: “My approach is to put the players in the best position that can be successful. And that’s what it comes down to. You want to make sure they’re confident in everything that they can do, and you want to be calm as a coach, and you put them in that position so that they go out there and do the best.” (Berman)

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said there were points he thought he would be traded or released, but he never requested a trade from the team. (Berman)

said there were points he thought he would be traded or released, but he never requested a trade from the team. (Berman) Eagles DE Jalyx Hunt said he’s “way more comfortable” at edge rusher than last season and plans to play with more personality. (Berman)