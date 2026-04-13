NFC Notes: Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Draft Visits, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk told reporters he is unsure what QB Brock Purdy needs to do to earn respect from the media, but believes the young quarterback has earned it.

“I don’t know what it’s gonna take for this guy to finally get the respect I think he truly deserves,” Juszczyk recently told Jim Rome. “Because season in, season out, he plays tremendously. I’m sure, just as a human, there’s that tiny, tiny sliver. But Brock does such an incredible job of blocking out the noise.”

“I don’t know what it is,” Juszczyk continued. “I don’t know if it’s just the fact that he’s not a first-round draft pick. Like, if that is just gonna be the story for his entire career and be kinda held against him? Maybe. But, I love the guy, as a person, as my quarterback, as a football player. He is the dude. I want the most competitive person in the world as my quarterback and I think that’s exactly what we got in Brock.”

Seahawks

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the team has made no free-agent signings above $1.8 million per year: “They have added zero players for more than $1.8 million per year, choosing instead to make homegrown receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, while exercising a $21.2 million fifth-year option on cornerback Devon Witherspoon , who could be next to cash in with Seattle.”

the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, while exercising a $21.2 million fifth-year option on cornerback , who could be next to cash in with Seattle.” Observers noted the Seahawks’ offseason was largely quiet with only four draft picks and multiple contributors leaving: “The receiver (Smith-Njigba) is one of their own, and (GM) John (Schneider) has never really made an outside guy the highest-paid player. (Smith-Njigba) is a good player, great kid, does it the right way, and he has really developed into one of the best receivers in the NFL.”

Executives considered the implications of the team’s pending sale on quarterback Sam Darnold : “Do we think Sam Darnold is the long-term answer at quarterback? What happens a year from now when there’s a new owner who is not emotionally connected?”

: “Do we think is the long-term answer at quarterback? What happens a year from now when there’s a new owner who is not emotionally connected?” Darnold’s contract and potential extension were highlighted: “ Dak Prescott is making $60 million without a Super Bowl. Sam is at $33.5 million, so …”

is making $60 million without a Super Bowl. Sam is at $33.5 million, so …” One small but notable move was re-signing return specialist Rashid Shaheed: “We had $15 million-$18 million listed for him. You throw in the return factor and how it flips the field, that is a huge piece of that $17.5 million. You are starting at the 40-yard line if someone lets him return the ball. Then he has such an explosive element that … I don’t want to say Jaxon is not explosive, but Rashid has that dynamic speed.”

Seahawks

San Diego State CB Chris Johnson did not end up visiting the Seahawks as expected. (Tony Pauline)

did not end up visiting the Seahawks as expected. (Tony Pauline) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter visited the Seahawks. (Billy Marshall)

visited the Seahawks. (Billy Marshall) N.C. State DT Brandon Cleveland has a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)