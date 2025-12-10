NFC Notes: Kyler Gordon, Matthew Stafford, Bears, Cardinals, Rams

Bears

Bears CB Kyler Gordon suffered a groin injury in warmups before their Week 14 loss to the Packers, which came just over a week after being activated from injured reserve. Chicago HC Ben Johnson said they’ll evaluate Gordon going forward.

“He was warming up in pregame and felt it, felt his groin (strain),” Johnson said, via BearsWire. “We didn’t feel like we were in a good spot to have him play and compete and put him in that spot. We’ll see how it goes from here on out.”

Johnson expressed frustration over Gordon’s recent injury, given that he hasn’t been able to play the cornerback play much at all this year.

“It’s disappointing,” Johnson said. “I wish I had a better feel for the individual. But with him being out as much as he has been, I haven’t really gotten to see him on the field and competing and get to know him like I’d like to at this point yet. I do know the biggest predictor of a soft-tissue injury is having a previous one and he’s kind of in this rut right now that we’re not able to get out of. So we’re going to exhaust all of our resources in and outside of the building to make sure we’re addressing it and doing what we can to get him back and healthy again.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia was fined $5,722 for unnecessary roughness away from the play.

was fined $5,722 for unnecessary roughness away from the play. Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, many around the league are wondering if there will be a head coach opening with the Cardinals after the season.

The Cardinals hosted three offensive linemen for workouts, including G Wyatt Bowles, G Logan Bruss, and G Tyler Cooper, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Rams

When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Rams QB Matthew Stafford was asked if this would be the final year of his career. Stafford responded that he would “entertain” the idea of coming back if he could end the season healthy.

“You got to finish out a season and see where it takes you. I’m enjoying every moment that I have right now,” Stafford said, via RamsWire. “If I end the year healthy, hypothetically and all those kind of things, sure, I would, you know, surely entertain coming back and playing some more. We’ll see how it goes. But I’m just enjoying where my feet are right now. Having a blast playing ball with this group and we’ll figure out the future when we get there.”