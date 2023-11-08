NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Boye Mafe, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing expects QB Kyler Murray to be ready to go this week, adding that Murray should be able to be as mobile as he was before missing time.

“He’s healthy, he’s ready to go and we will put him in position to be successful,” Petzing said Tuesday, via the team website. “That’s always the nature of the franchise quarterback, and you see it around the league when they are very mobile, there is an injury risk associated with that. We have to manage that as all teams with elite quarterbacks do. Anytime he runs and gets tackled, no matter what the situation, from now until the end of time, there is going to be like, ‘Get up. He’s good?’ Anytime you have a great player in that position you feel that way to some extent. He’s so dynamic at it. He’s going to get tackled, that’s a fact.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he’s intrigued by sixth-round RB Zach Evans and wants to see him earn more carries in the second half of the season.

“Zach Evans is another guy that I’m intrigued to see if he gets an opportunity to get some carries towards the second half of the season,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “He’s gotten better and better in practice, and then see if he gets an opportunity to get out there.”

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Boye Mafe is hitting his stride and HC Pete Carroll, QB Geno Smith, and S Jamal Adams spoke about the game slowing down for the former second-round pick.

“He’s come such a long way, you can see him so comfortable and so assertive now, it’s just different,” Carroll said, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “He’s different.”

“You can tell he really hit the weights in the offseason,” Smith added. “He was already a strong guy, but he came in looking a little bit stronger, had a little more pop to him, and his get-off. Getting off the ball, you can feel that right away in camp. I had to step up a bunch of times in the pocket, and he was getting a lot of pressure in camp. We were hoping that would translate, and it’s definitely paying off for him.”

“He’s been balling,” Adams said of Mafe. “Just consistently doing what he does best. He’s getting better. Obviously, this is Year 2 for him, so the sky’s the limit for Mafe.”