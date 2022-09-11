NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings

Cardinals

The Cardinals got QB Kyler Murray involved as a play-caller during the preseason, and sources tell CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones that it was actually a really good experience for Murray.

“You saw a change in him. Keeping him engaged is key. You have to feed him the football,” Jones was told. “The ultimate goal is to keep him engaged. He talked to quarterbacks after the series. He understood the communication component.”

NFL reporter Chris Mortensen revealed on NFL Countdown that NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith complained directly to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill about the independent study clauses in the contract of Murray, which led to them being removed. (Josh Weinfuss)

Packers

Packers WR Jaire Alexander said that they are keeping a “dog mentality” going into the regular season.

“When a dog is hungry, and you throw a piece of steak on the ground, what does a dog do? He goes after the steak, he tears it up,” Alexander said, via the team’s official Youtube. “So that dog mentality is us getting after that steak. We hungry, we want that steak, Larry.”

Regarding appearing in just four games last season, Alexander said that missing time helped give him a different perspective.

“Sometimes perspective is needed,” Alexander said. “Just being away, it made me miss being out there on the field with the guys, putting my helmet and pads on, making plays, seeing the fans get excited.”

According to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers are being cautious with LT David Bakhtiari and he probably will miss the Week 2 game against the Bears as well.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on S Lewis Cine ‘s knee injury: “He had a little aggravation of a previous injury. He’s working through getting as much treatment as possible. He truly is questionable. Just something that jumped up at him pre-practice yesterday.” (Alec Lewis)

on S ‘s knee injury: “He had a little aggravation of a previous injury. He’s working through getting as much treatment as possible. He truly is questionable. Just something that jumped up at him pre-practice yesterday.” (Alec Lewis) O’Connell said the team plans to get Cine involved defensively and on special teams this season: “We want to get Lew involved. [He’ll have a] major role on special teams, but at the same time … finding ways — by down and distance, by the situation — to activate Lew and show the versatility that we have.” (Kevin Seifert)

Cine is expected to make his debut in Week 2 for the Vikings against the Eagles. (Tom Pelissero)

Vikings WR Jalen Reagor will play on offense on Sunday but will also be returning punts for the team. (Seifert)