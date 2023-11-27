NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Kyren Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

On Sunday, the Cardinals lost 37-14 to the Raiders and the team’s offense didn’t do much in terms of making it a game.

Kyler Murray told reporters that he isn’t discouraged by the team’s new offense.

“This is my third game, seventh week of practice, there’s obviously growing pains with this,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “It’s my third game, a new scheme, new everything for me. So, I’m not discouraged at all by it. I know we’ll be better because of it, but these are some of the things that we gotta go through as part of it.”

“Obviously, we’re not where we wanna be right now,” Murray added, “but you gotta keep going.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon stressed the importance of finding a better balance between the run and pass games.

“We just gotta find a better balance of getting in rhythm with the running pass game and making sure that we’re staying on the field a little bit to give ourselves a chance to score points,” Gannon said.

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams picked up where he left off in his first game back from injured reserve. His last game before going on IR was a 158-yard rushing performance against the Cardinals, and his first game back was even better against the same Arizona team. It’s fair to say there are no questions about if Williams is healthy.

“How many — 200 yards from scrimmage?” he said via the team website. “I want to say (I feel) 200 percent this time.” Williams finished the win with 143 yards rushing on just 16 attempts and another six catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns

“He’s a really good football player, and he’s one of those guys (that) he loves competing, and when you’ve got that natural just zest and enjoyment for going out there and playing the game and then oh by the way, you’re really productive,” Rams HC Sean McVay said. “I mean, he’s doing a great job. Kyren is just so conscientious. He loves to compete. He’s worked really hard, he’s worked really hard just to be able to get himself back to perform at that level. It was cool to see.”

Seahawks

Seahawks first-round CB Devon Witherspoon was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.