NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers also put in a claim on G Calvin Throckmorton after he was waived by the Panthers. He was awarded to the Titans. (Field Yates)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looked pretty good in his first game back from a torn ACL, and if he was still limited from the injury he sure didn’t show it. Murray looked like his old self, with his trademark speed and agility.

“It didn’t feel rusty,” Murray said via Darren Urban of the team website. “I felt good. I felt confident.”

But some things are different. Murray has been criticized for his attitude and leadership in the past and admitted things are different now.

“A lot of people keep saying, ‘Oh he’s a better leader now’ this and that, I just think people . . . . I don’t want to get too much into it,” Murray said. “But the light’s different right now. People around me, teammates, everybody, it’s just a different energy.”

Now Murray’s focus is on not letting up and continuing to re-establish himself in his return to the field.

“You’re always on edge,” Murray said. “You’re never really comfortable. Great players understand when you are always on edge, whatever zone you’re in you’re trying to stay in it however you get in it as long as possible.” Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford feels confident in his abilities to execute the full playbook as he made his way back to practice on Wednesday.

“It’s good to be out there,” Stafford said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I haven’t been out there, obviously, in a couple weeks, so it was kind of nice to just get back out there and get my feet wet again.”

Stafford added that QB Carson Wentz came in eager to learn the playbook and has shown his natural abilities on the practice field.

“Guy wants to come in and figure it out,” Stafford said. “He’s a big dude, throws it well, moves well. Just as far as out there on the practice field, you can tell it’s understandable the talent that he has and some of the success he’s had in this league. It’s somewhat obvious to me. So I’m happy to have him and just happy he’s getting a shot to come in and help us out.”

Wentz added that the hardest part of the transition was learning the team’s playbook as quickly as possible midseason.

“I’ve been in weird situations the last couple years,” Wentz said. “I’ve had to learn a playbook every year, never in-season like this. So just sometimes I feel like I’m drinking from a fire hose at times, just trying to accumulate what I can. But [Matthew] Stafford’s been awesome help. The coaches have been great. Just trying to soak it up as quick as I can.“