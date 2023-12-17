NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray spoke about the franchise having faith in him as their season rolls on, with HC Jonathan Gannon adding that he hopes to see Murray improve each day.

“To have the faith of J.G., Drew and Monti (Ossenfort), all those guys, it means a lot,” Murray said, via the team website. “It’s on me though to go out there and prove why they paid me, why I got drafted, all of that. That’s a battle every single day. It should be for me, and it should be for every player. They’re obviously different reasons why I play the game, but for them to have my back for sure is definitely a good feeling.”

“I take pride in taking care of the ball,” Murray added. “Again, we’re all going to throw interceptions, we’re all going to fumble. It happens. But I try to limit those as much as possible.”

“We’ll take it day by day,” Gannon said. “He’s played a lot of football so it’s a little different, I think, if it was a rookie or one year guy, but Kyler has played a lot of football. I just want to continue to see him get better every day.”

Rams

Rams DL Aaron Donald said QB Matthew Stafford has been playing like the team has gotten accustomed to over the years and they believe they can win any game with him under center.

“He’s just looking like Matthew Stafford,” Donald said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I think he’s playing good football right now, playing confident. He’s looking like he’s having a lot of fun out there. And it shows. Making some amazing throws, some things that it still shocks me to see. So I’m just glad he’s on our side, on our team and obviously I’m comfortable. Anytime we got that guy out there, we always got a chance to win.”

Rams OC Mike LaFleur said the energy at practice has increased and the group is collectively playing much cleaner offensively.

“The consistency level of all 11 guys that have been out on the field [has improved],” LaFleur said. “By no means has it been perfect…since the bye. We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs. That’s football. For the most part it’s been more consistent. When the guy next to you is playing better, usually you play a little bit better. As a collective unit, practices have been better than they were. Our energy has been a little bit better for whatever reason. These guys have a lot of confidence and it has shown.”

Stafford gave the credit to his teammates around him and said he wouldn’t have success without everyone playing their part.

“If I’m playing well, that means the guys in front of me are blocking,” Stafford said. “The guys on the outside are getting open and catching it. We’re running the ball efficiently. It’s an unbelievable team sport. It takes everybody to do all of it. I’m just trying to make sure that when everything is right around me and my number is called to go out there and do my job as best I possibly can, and knowing that the guys around me are all fighting to do the exact same thing, just working towards one mission and that’s trying to win the game.”

Seahawks

Eagles C Jason Kelce commented on veteran Seahawks T Jason Peters: “I saw him on tape and playing all this year. I don’t know if there’s anything that guy can do that’s gonna amaze me more than he already has. He has been the most impressive physical athlete I’ve ever played with. ..It wouldn’t surprise me if that guy plays for another decade. This is a very, very gifted individual. He’s smart, loves the game.” (Zach Berman)