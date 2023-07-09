NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Sam Darnold, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Sam Darnold admitted that he is still going through the challenge of mastering a new offense as training camp approaches and hopes he is able to impress his coaches by the time the preseason kicks off.

“Yeah, it’s been a work in progress,” Darnold told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I thought I got better throughout camp and just got more comfortable with the system, so still got to study and go through the process of continuing to learn the system. But I’m excited about it, and it’s been really fun so far.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is pushing to get back on the field as quickly as possible and has started straight-line running without any setbacks, according to Kyle Odegard.

Odegard adds that Murray is “very excited” to see how he fits into new OC Drew Petzing‘s offense.

However, the Cardinals are practicing patience with Murray, per Odegard, and will not rush him back on the field before they’re confident he’s ready to play. New Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said he wouldn’t have taken the job without Murray being there, and Odegard points out the team is keeping Murray’s long-term health in mind.

Rams

Rams WR Van Jefferson got hit by the same bad luck and injury bug that seemed to be contagious for the entire squad last season. He needed two knee surgeries and didn’t really get going until after Week 8 when the Rams’ season was already in the tubes. Jefferson is looking to bounce back with a big year in 2023 as Los Angeles counts on him to be the No. 2 receiver.

“It was unfortunate what happened last year,” Jefferson said via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, “but there’s some adversity that comes with life — you’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt and it’s just how you bounce back from it. I felt like after that injury I came back the second half of the season. Now I have a full offseason to get back to myself.”

It’s also a contract year for Jefferson. Back in 2021, he had 50 catches, 802 yards and six touchdowns while working as the No. 3 receiver, and it stands to reason now that he’s moved up in the pecking order he could have a career year. He’s not worried about the number of targets he’ll get, however.

“You want the ball to come your way,” he said, “but … I just want to be out there with my teammates, control what I can control and be the best I can be.”