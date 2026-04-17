NFC Notes: Lane Johnson, Howie Roseman, Draft Visits, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles HC Howie Roseman acknowledged that the team needs to prepare for life after RT Lane Johnson retires but reiterated that they’re not going to force a need at the expense of taking a better player that’s on the board.

“First, it’s got to be based on the valuation of the player that you’re picking,” Roseman said, via The Athletic. “If you’re forcing something, you’re not really filling the need anyway. When we drafted the Cam, I think that’s the easiest example to talk about, you know, the conversation a little bit was, ‘Is this guy a Pro Bowl center? Do we think this guy can come in and play at an incredibly high level?’ And that’s even before you get into the question of, ‘Well, (Kelce) may be back, and you may be taking somebody in the second round who may not play for a year.’”

“And so it’s so hard to find elite players at any position that you certainly wouldn’t want to turn down the opportunity at an important position to get a player that you think has a chance to be a good starter, a Pro Bowl starter. So it starts there with the valuation of the player. And then having guys like Lane on this team and the elite level that he plays with — watching him and watching how he works, watching how he trains, watching how he dedicates his life to this game during the week, during the season. I mean, that’s instrumental in understanding what it takes to be a great pro. So there’s so much value in watching those guys instead of hearing about those guys. I said when we talked about Kelce, at some point, he was going to retire, and then there’ll be this legend of Jason Kelce. But Cam got to see it. And he got to see what it took to be a Pro Bowl-level player. So there’s value like that as long as the player in and of himself is worthy of the selection of wherever you’re taking him.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said they plan on taking a best player available approach at No. 23 overall, and understands that it may have to be a player that isn’t at a position of need: “We have to understand that the best player who may be available may be a position that going into the draft we didn’t necessarily want to take. And I’ve come to grips with that, probably expecting that. Expect the worst, hope for the best. …We still build this team the same way that we built it all along. So there are certain positions that if we’re on the board and it’s a defensive player, those are important positions for us. Not only now, but going forward and we’re not going to pass up a good player at those positions and we’ll be high-fiving when we’ll make that pick.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Texas A&M CB Will Lee III had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Arye Pulli)

had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Arye Pulli) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Arye Pulli)

had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Arye Pulli) Missouri DT Chris McClellan took a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ian Rapoport) Washington CB Tacario Davis and Illinois OT J.C. Davis visited the Giants. (Dan Duggan)