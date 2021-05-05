NFC Notes: Larry Fitzgerald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Larry Fitzgerald

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said free-agent WR Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t decided what he will do this season: “He’s told me he likes the moves in the offseason and he’s excited, but he hasn’t told me his plans.” (Bob McManaman)

49ers

49ers’ GM John Lynch says that QB Jimmy Garoppolo is prepared to compete for the starting quarterback position in 2021.

“Jimmy’s in a good place,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of MercuryNews.com. “It’s a great situation and we should all feel very blessed. … Jimmy let me know, ‘Alright, bring it on.’ He’s a competitive dude. But he has class, those Midwest values, that you’re going to be good to people. That’s who he is. It’s genuine.”

Garoppolo said he was not bothered by HC Kyle Shanahan‘s non-committal comments about him prior to the 2021 NFL Draft: “No. I know Kyle pretty well, and I knew what he was trying to say when he said that. I don’t know if he worded it the right way, but I definitely knew what he was trying to say. It definitely made for a good headline, though.” (Josh Schrock)

Rams

Seahawks

49ers TE George Kittle said the Seahawks tried to trade up for him in the 2017 draft before the 49ers took him.

“It was probably a minute before the Niners called me, my agent said, ‘Hey, the Seahawks are calling. They said they’re trading up to get you,'” Kittle said via Pro Football Talk. “And then, literally, I’m on the phone with him, my agent, and — he’s on my dad’s phone — and then I got a call from the Bay Area, and I was like, ‘I’m getting a call from the Bay.’ He was like, ‘Hang up on me and answer that.’’I was like, ‘Alright, sick.’

“The next thing I know, I’m talking to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, saying that they’re drafting me, and they’re excited to work with me. I was like, ‘I’m excited to be there. Let’s roll.'”

According to NBC Sports Olympic Talk, Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf has entered the 100m event at Sunday’s USATF Golden Games and Distance Open.