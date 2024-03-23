NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht made a statement after the team re-signed LB Lavonte David.

“Lavonte continues to stand the test of time and play at an exceptionally high level year after year, so it was never a question that we wanted to bring him back as the heart and soul of our team,” Licht said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “The example he sets and the leadership he brings have been vital to our success as a team. It is extremely rare to have a player producing at such a high level for going on 13 years now, but Lavonte plays with a passion and a love of the game that shows no signs of slowing down.”

Panthers

Former Panthers WR Steve Smith didn’t commit to saying whether or not he was “all-in” on QB Bryce Young.

“Well, I liked Bryce Young initially,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “Right? We have to pick a guy. That’s our job. We have to pick a guy. Because I picked Bryce and said we should go with Bryce, that doesn’t mean that I think C.J. [Stroud] can’t play. I said, just like other people reported, Bryce’s processing was faster than C.J.’s. But at the end of the day, a smart kid can look dumb if he’s around a lot of dumb people. And a dumb kid, or a smart kid, can be really smart if he’s around a lot of smart people. And what I’m sayin’ is — you’re only as good as your company, and your company can only heighten and elevate you.”

Saints

According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt met privately with the Saints.

met privately with the Saints. Ohio State LB Steele Chambers met with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) The Saints are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, per Ryan Fowler.