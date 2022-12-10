NFC Notes: Liam Coen, Rams, Saints, Vikings

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about the report that OC Liam Coen is heading back to the college ranks to be the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.

“We’ve talked about that being a possibility,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think anything’s official yet. But if that’s the direction that he goes, then he’ll do a great job just like he did previously. He and I have a great relationship no matter how it ends up finishing up. He’s going to do a great job with us for the rest of this year. Then if that’s the direction that he chooses, then I know he’ll do an outstanding job there.”

Albert Breer reports that Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz has decided to stay in the NFL after considering an offer to join the staff of Nebraska HC Matt Rhule.

Saints

Adam Schefter reports that the NFL fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-DC Ryan Nielsen $50,000, and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for Jordan allegedly faking an injury and taking a knee in the fourth quarter during Monday Night Football, with all parties involved planning to appeal their suspensions.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell has seen big plays from undersized CB Duke Shelley, who has broken up potential touchdown passes in the end zone against the Bills and the Jets recently.

“He continues to show up snap in and snap out with that competitive drive to help our team win,’’ O’Connell said, via Pioneer Press.

“I feel like my heart, just my will to win, gives me an advantage over most guys,’’ Shelley said. “With the confidence I have, no matter who is (the opposing receiver), I trust myself. I don’t shy away from any moment.”

“I definitely embrace every matchup,” Shelley added. “I like me versus anybody. It doesn’t matter who it is, I’m going to bet on myself every time. … I want the ball to come my way, and I want to make a play. That’s kind of my mentality.”