NFC Notes: Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said first-round WR Jameson Williams and OLB Romeo Okwara are long shots to play this week: “I don’t want to say it wouldn’t happen, but it would take a lot.” (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said QB Aaron Rodgers is “feeling better” today but they will know more in the next couple of days. LaFleur added that if Rodgers is healthy enough to play on Sunday, he will play. (Rob Demovsky)

LaFleur made it clear the issues start with him and he's not laying the blame on DC Joe Barry. LaFleur reiterated that he has no interest in changing play-callers defensively. (Tom Silverstein)

. LaFleur reiterated that he has no interest in changing play-callers defensively. (Tom Silverstein) LaFleur said if he felt there was a need to make a change on who calls plays defensively, he would do it: “If I thought there was an issue there, then certainly I’d make a change.” (Matt Schneidman)

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and said he believes he will play this week:

Schneidman) Rodgers also commented on the performance of QB Jordan Love during his injury on Sunday: “It was really nice to watch. I feel like an older brother watching him do well. I care about the kid a lot. Fun to see his growth, fun to see him just kind of relax out there.” (Demovsky)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has the most receiving yards by any NFL player ever in his first three seasons — and he still has six games to go this year.

“Oh yeah, I mean, it’s always special to be recognized, to top one of the greatest of all time and to do it with a couple games still left,” Jefferson said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “That just goes to show you the connection that me and Kirk [Cousins] have with this offense and of course, K.O. [Kevin O’Connell] coming in this year, helping us out with the different play calls and putting me in different situations to get the ball. This team is pretty special. A lot of guys play hand-in-hand on getting these types of wins, and it’s just not me going out there just making plays. It starts with the O-line, to Dalvin [Cook] coming down and making a block, Kirk throwing a good ball, and me going and making plays. It’s just full execution all the way around.”

Vikings first-round Lewis Cine said doctors have told him he will be available for the start of the 2023 season: “Next season, for sure. That’s for sure. Nothing is going to keep me from playing next season, so I’ll do what I got to do in rehab and come back.” ( said doctors have told him he will be available for the start of the 2023 season: “Next season, for sure. That’s for sure. Nothing is going to keep me from playing next season, so I’ll do what I got to do in rehab and come back.” ( Chris Tomasson