NFC Notes: Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he’s balancing long-term plans and short-term options when deciding on the roster: “I think the end game has always been about what’s best for us long term, ultimately, however not at the expense of us being non-competitive or not having a chance to compete.” (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want 2021 to be treated like a farewell tour.

“I don’t want a farewell tour,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after the season, but I’m going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I’m getting through this. I’m going to enjoy the hell out of all of it.”

Rodgers did say he wasn’t sure if last season was gonna be his last while he was playing due to the presence of QB Jordan Love.

“The reason I approached it like that is I just knew when the [Love] pick was made that the clock had started, for sure,” Rodgers said. “And I thought unless there was something in the season that really made me feel like I’m going to be here past 2021 that maybe this would be my last year. I didn’t want to be going into a year with some sort of … as a lame duck, like I said. I didn’t think that was fair to what I accomplished and what I mean to this team, and nothing really changed in that regard. I went into the offseason, that [it] could have been it.”

“I’m glad that I enjoyed every moment, I’m glad that I led exactly the way I wanted to lead and looked for those conversations with certain guys that needed a pick-me-up at different times. I took the headphones off and enjoyed the surroundings and the road trips and the time with the guys. Yeah, it’s a good template, for sure.”

Rodgers said he understands that he can’t get everything he wants personnel-wise, but he just wants to have his voice heard: “I think the conversation is the most important thing. I always pride myself on being reasonable and rational. Sometimes what I think is the best might not be best based on gathering all the evidence and all the opinions and hearing thoughts from different people. Just to be in the conversation would be a great start.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings’ rookie LT Christian Darrisaw was given a 2-3 week recovery time following an operation on August 12th that required a minor incision to alleviate lingering issues causing pain in his left side. He is currently hoping to practice prior to the season opener. (Andrew Krammer)

was given a 2-3 week recovery time following an operation on August 12th that required a minor incision to alleviate lingering issues causing pain in his left side. He is currently hoping to practice prior to the season opener. (Andrew Krammer) Vikings Mike Zimmer on LB Cam Smith‘s retirement: “I respect his decision. He was out here every day for practice last year and had a script. He loves the game. I said (to him) ‘Take a few days and think about it You don’t have to make this decision now’ He was pretty set on it.” ( HCon LB‘s retirement: “I respect his decision. He was out here every day for practice last year and had a script. He loves the game. I said (to him) ‘Take a few days and think about it You don’t have to make this decision now’ He was pretty set on it.” ( Chris Tomasson