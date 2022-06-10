NFC Notes: Lions, Davante Adams, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Athletic's Chris Burke notes Lions LB Anthony Pittman won't be a starter but doesn't appear to be at risk of being cut given he looks "by far the most comfortable" he's been throughout his career.

Burke believes OLB Austin Bryant could be at risk of being released but may make the roster as a pass rusher given he has "length and ability to cover ground."

He also notes WR Kalil Pimpleton is an "obvious standout" from their undrafted free agent class, while DT Demetrius Taylor could make the active roster.

Burke adds undrafted OL Kevin Jarvis is another intriguing prospect who could provide depth at guard and tackle.

The Lions are hiring former University of Southern California Athletics Chief of Staff Brandon Sosna as their Senior Director of Football Administration. (Pete Thamel)

Detroit also hired Mike Disner as the organization's Chief Operating Officer. (Chris Burke)

Packers

Raiders WR Davante Adams said he likes Packers backup QB Jordan Love, but the uncertainty of QB Aaron Rodgers‘ future in Green Bay is what caused him to push for a trade to the Raiders.

Adams confirmed the Packers offered him more money, but explained that being able to raise his family on the west coast was a huge bonus for him.

“You guys have heard Green Bay offered this which is higher than what I was [going to make with the Raiders] and all of that. And, yeah, I’ll say it, it was true. OK, it was true,” Adams said, via Pro Football Talk. “But there’s much more that goes into it. And family is a big part of it for me. So, geographically being here, it makes it a lot easier for me to stay connected to my family year-round. And this isn’t Year Two, or I’m not trying to necessarily fight for a job or anything like that to where you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do — you’ve got to stay out there. I had the choice and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the West Coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun.”

Vikings

Vikings OL coach Chris Kuper said of the battle at right guard: "We've got two vets who've played a lot of football ( Jesse Davis , Chris Reed )… They'll all get a chance, get a shot at the opportunity and I think however it shakes out we're going to have a really good player.'' (Chris Tomasson)

Kuper mentioned that Garrett Bradbury and Chris Reed are pushing each other to start at center: "They're all pushing each other. Garrett's taken every rep with the ones. He's been doing a great job. Those things get sorted out when we get pads on… in camp." (Chris Tomasson)

As for second-year OT Christian Darrisaw, Kuper said: "I don't want to put a ceiling on him at all because I think the kid has some special ability. Definitely going to be better in year 2 just because that's how it works. You play more. You're on the field more." (Chris Tomasson)