NFC Notes: Lions, David Bakhtiari, Packers, Panthers

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson said that the team is working to build the offense around QB Jared Goff, while also challenging him to step outside the box.

“One thing that we’ve done is included him a lot in what we’re trying to do schematically, and so we spent some time this offseason watching more of the stuff he did a few years ago in LA and how we can incorporate some of that, while also challenging him to take the next step in some areas of improvement for him as a player as well,” Johnson said, via Lions Wire.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they “fully anticipate” LT David Bakhtiari (knee) being ready for training camp and “feel good” about his recovery.

“Time will tell,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but, you know, we did last year as well. I think time will tell. We feel good about the work he’s put in and where he’s at.”

LaFleur added that OT Elgton Jenkins is also “making progress” from his knee injury and thinks they’ll have a better idea of their availability closer to training camp.

“They are all making progress, but we’ll have a better idea as we get closer to training camp. Those are important players for us,” LaFleur said. “They are doing well while they’ve been here.”

Panthers

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson said that the biggest change from last year to this year is the buy-in by the majority of the players in the locker room.

“A lot of guys bought in,” Thompson said via Panthers Wire. “Everybody’s out here playing for each other—as a team, as a unit. Everybody’s doing their job, holding everybody accountable. And making sure we help out the rookies get equipped and gettin’ everything to be successful in this league and just bringing them up to be with us because you never know what happens in this league. As long as they’re prepared, we’ll be all good.”