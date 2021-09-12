NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings

Lions

Lions first-round rookie OT Penei Sewell impressed 49ers DE Nick Bosa: “He’s going to be good. He’s more comfortable on the left. I could tell. The tape I saw on the right was…I told him after the game he’s better on the left and he’s more comfortable on the left. He’s going to be a solid player for sure.” (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

The Packers put together a miserable Week 1 performance on the road against the Saints.

Aaron Rodgers admitted as much to reporters after the game, but says he’s hoping this will get them moving in the right direction.

“This is a good kick in the you-know-where to hopefully get us going in the right direction,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com.

“They beat us. They played way better than us,” Rodgers said of the Saints. “We played bad. I played bad. Uncharacteristic of how we’ve practiced in training camp, obviously how I’ve played over the years. This is hopefully an outlier moving forward. We’ll find out next week.”

Green Bay’s new defense struggled mightily, but Packers HC Matt LaFleur put the blame on himself.