NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Saints

Lions

With the departure of WR Josh Reynolds to Denver, Lions WR Jameson Williams needed to take a big step and fill a more significant role in 2024. Detroit OC Ben Johnson outlined the effect Williams’ big-play ability has had on how defenses play them.

“It’s a small sample size so far so I don’t want to go too far down that road,” Johnson said, via Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire. “But I will say the Jameson (Williams) effect is kind of starting to play out already. We hit a big play in the first game and a big play to him in the second game and last week, you could tell early in that game they weren’t going to allow him to get over the top.”

Packers

Packers RB Josh Jacobs was fined $45,020 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 3.

Per Tom Pelissero, Jacobs is appealing his fine, which is his first since the NFL warned him and a few other players before the season that future safety violations could lead to a suspension. Jacobs was fined twice for the use of his helmet in 2023; one was rescinded and the other was reduced.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur commented on the ankle injury suffered by WR Christian Watson in Week 4: “I have talked to Christian and he told me he thought it was just a sprain.” (Matt Schneidman)

Packers QB Jordan Love on WR Dontayvion Wicks : "A lot of it was just me. I was making it really hard on him for a lot of those catches." (Schneidman)

LaFleur on K Brayden Narveson missing four field goals in four games: "I got a lot of confidence and wouldn't blink if I had to put him out there in another situation." (Schneidman)

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr on his pick-six: “I don’t need to hang on to it just to see and that kind of stuff. DA and I talked about it right after it happened. ‘Just quicker.’ I said ‘Yes sir.’ We spotted them a TD there and I don’t know the last time I’ve seen that happen on a screen.” (Katherine Terrell)

Saints HC Dennis Allen revealed that TE Taysom Hill has suffered another rib injury, this time on the opposite side of his previous injury. Hill rushed for two touchdowns before exiting the game on Sunday. (Katherine Terrell)