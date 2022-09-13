NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff is entering an important season in 2022, and he fortunately feels like he has the benefit of support from the team.

“I think I’ve got full control of what we’re doing on offense and full ownership,” Goff said via Pro Football Talk. “They’ve given me the reigns and I’ve ran with it as best I can. I know that — I think I know that they’ve been happy with the way things have gone up to this point with me in that position. But it’s, yeah, I feel confident. I feel confident in the guys around me too. It’s been really fun.”

Packers

In an offseason where the biggest question was how the Packers would evolve at wide receiver, it would have been hard to script a more ominous beginning than second-round WR Christian Watson dropping a sure 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is known to be tough on young receivers but he wasn’t burying Watson — yet — after the game.

“Look, we’ve got to have patience with those guys,” Rodgers said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “They’re young. They haven’t been in the fire. The patience will be thinner as the season goes on, but the expectation will be high. We’ll keep them accountable, but it’s going to happen. There’s going to be drops. Hate to see it on the first play, but it’s part of it—there’s going to be drops throughout the season.”

Watson believes that he’ll make that catch next time he has the opportunity.

“I just know it’s a play that I’m going to make 99 times out of 100,” Watson said, via Packers Wire. “Going forward, I’m going to make that play every single time.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said second-round CB Andrew Booth‘s quad injury doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue. His status for week 2 is up in the air. O’Connell added first-round S Lewis Cine should be ready to go barring a setback in practice this week. (Kevin Seifert)