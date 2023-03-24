NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions’ special assistant to the owner and CEO Chris Spielman said he’s been given the freedom to “define” his role with the organization and had to gain the team’s trust.

“I’ve been given the freedom to define the role, but in order to do that, the one thing I had to get, because it’s a paranoid business by nature, I had to make sure I had everybody’s trust, that I have zero agenda other than winning,” Spielman said, via LionsWire. “Zero. I tell everyone, ‘I’ve already done my thing, man. I have zero agenda. I don’t want another role. I’m not looking for another role.’ My goal is to help everybody succeed to their highest level. When that happens, I feel like I win.”

Packers

Packers S Tarvarius Moore‘s one-year, $1.13 million deal includes a $50,000 signing bonus, via Rob Demovsky.

Vikings

Vikings’ recently signed DE Dean Lowry said he feels re-energized signing with Minnesota after spending the last seven years with the Packers.

“I would say, honestly, re-energizing,” Lowry said, via Andrew Krammer the Star Tribune. “I’ve had so much respect for the Vikings and the way they do things. This past year you could tell just the difference the feel with the team when coach [Kevin] O’Connell got there.”

Lowry said he’s hoping to become a more productive pass rusher.

“That’s one thing Kwesi brought up with me,” Lowry said. “For most of my career, I’ve been a power rusher and it’s really time to have a counter move to that and really improve just my pass rush toolbox to be more productive.”

Lowry thinks his familiarity with assistant HC Mike Pettine and OLBs coach Mike Smith will be beneficial.

“It helps this transition, because they know certain defenses and schemes that I’ve been successful in and certain situations I’ve excelled in. Looking forward to them communicating that to [defensive coordinator Brian] Flores and [defensive line coach Chris] Rumph,” said Lowry.