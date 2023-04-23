NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes felt it was the “right time” to move on from recently traded CB Jeff Okudah this offseason.

“Yeah, I just think it was the right time,” Holmes said, via LionsWire. “It was just the right time and I think it was good for Jeff. I had a good talk with him after it was done, and he totally understood it as well. It was great. I really respect what Jeff did. We kind of put him in some adverse moments in training camp last year, and like I told you guys I really respected how he battled and didn’t bat an eye and won the starting job. We had the conversation of, ‘OK, if this didn’t happen now, is there a chance that it could happen a little bit later?’”

Holmes points out he wasn’t “actively shopping” Okudah and the Falcons came with an offer that made sense for both parties.

“I just think it was good for Jeff. I’ve got a lot of respect for (Falcons General Manager) Terry (Fontenot) out there in Atlanta. It was a really smooth, efficient process. It kind of just came up. Again, like I was telling you guys about the (Vikings TE T.J.) Hockenson trade, I wasn’t making a ton of calls and I wasn’t actively shopping or anything like that. You get the call and sometimes it just lines up, and it makes sense for all parties, and it just did.”

Packers

Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah revealed on social media he had a top 30 visit with the Packers.

Vikings

Nebraska WR Trey Palmer had a top 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)

had a top 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson) Princeton OL Henry Byrd had a top 30 visit with the Vikings. (Tom Pelissero)