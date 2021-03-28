NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

New Lions’ HC Dan Campbell wants anyone who joins his team to be a high-character player who is going to bring consistency and work ethic, instead of being one-play wonders.

“Look, we’re no different than anybody else,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “We don’t want lazy guys, we don’t want guys that are up and down and we don’t want flash players. If you’re a flash guy where it’s like, ‘My god, did you see that play?’ and the next play he’s in the tank, we don’t know where he’s at, we don’t know what he’s going to do, I got nothing for those guys. It’s the ones that are consistent and you see it all the time.”

Campbell also said that he and GM Brad Holmes are comfortable with the evaluation process, even though there wasn’t a Scouting Combine this year.

“I’m actually comfortable with it, I know Brad’s comfortable with it, ” Campbell said. “It’s pretty fun, man, just grade the football player. And then the numbers, how much do they skew you? And they shouldn’t, really. Now here’s the difference. You see a cornerback you love and then he runs a 4.9, well, that’s a problem. And yet, man, there’s something to be said for scouting the football player before you even get to the numbers, so I’m enjoying it. I think it’s a good way to go.”

Packers

Vikings

Chris Tomasson reports that the Vikings were initially attempting to sign S Xavier Woods to a minimum deal, but he wasn’t on board with the idea. Minnesota then cleared more cap space and circled back to sign Woods on Saturday.